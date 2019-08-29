|
Melvin Henry Robinson FORT WORTH -- Melvin Henry Robinson, 74, entered rest August 24, 2019. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 2951 Evans Avenue. Burial: Laurel Land Visitation: 1-5 p.m. Friday at historic Baker Funeral Home. Wake: 6:00 p.m. Friday at the Funeral Home. Melvin H. Robinson was born February 11, 1943 in Almyra, Arkansas. An owner/operator of a Checker Cab franchise, he taught mathematics and science in Los Angeles, Little Rock, Fort Worth and Dallas public schools for thirty-nine years. SURVIVORS: His wife of eleven years, Alberta Haynes-Spicer; children, Neil Thompson (Veronica), Keyea Matthews (Ervin), Stacy Robinson (Richard Sr.), Corey Robinson (Tamara) and Jonathan Bailey; Brothers, Crawford Robinson Jr., Joseph T. Robinson, George C. Robinson; sisters, Margaret Barker, Mattie White; twelve grandchildren; other family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 29, 2019