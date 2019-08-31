|
Melvin Henry Robinson Sr. FORT WORTH--Melvin Henry Robinson, 76, entered rest Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 2951 Evans Ave. Burial: Laurel Land. Melvin H. Robinson was born Feb. 11, 1943, in Almyra, Ark. He was an educator in Los Angeles, Little Rock, Fort Worth and Dallas public schools for 30 years. SURVIVORS: His wife of 11 years, Alberta Robinson; children, Neil Thompson (Veronica), Keyea Matthews (Ervin), Staci Robinson (Richard Sr.), Corey Robinson (Tamara) and Jonathan Bailey; brothers, Crawford Robinson Jr., Joseph T. Robinson, George C. Robinson; sisters, Margaret Barker, Mattie White; 12 grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 31, 2019