Melvin Luther Nays, Sr.February 25, 1944 - November 26, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Melvin L. Nays,Sr., 76, entered rest November 26, 2020.Graveside services Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Visitation: 1-5 p.m. Tuesday at Historic Baker Funeral Home.Melvin Luther Nays Sr. was born February 25, 1944 to the late Rosa and Gladys Nays in Jacksonville. Mr. Nays was a coach at Wedgewood Middle School and MLK Community Center, where he was a positive role model for hundreds of youngsters. He also owned and operated his own bus service. A Prince Hall Mason, he served as a Steward and Church School teacher at Baker Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church.Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Hester Nays; sons, Rev. Melvin L. Nays, Jr. (Sonia) and Ronnie Hudson; daughters, Vera Nays Bradley (Chico), Brenda J. Nays and Melva Davis; stepmother, Connie Nays; brothers, Charlie B. Nays (Marvinette), Tommie Nays and Billy J. Williams (Faye); sisters, Cynthia Matlock (Francis), Kay Bell (Virgil) and Bernistine McGahe; grandchildren, Zakia Haley, Clarissa Bradley and Lance Bradley; a host of other grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews; goddaughter, Gwen Crownover; other family members; and many friends.