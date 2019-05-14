|
|
Melvin Ross Robinson GRANBURY--Melvin Ross Robinson, 74, of Granbury, Texas passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019, at his home. SERVICE: 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Lakeside Baptist Church in Granbury with Dr. Mark Forrest officiating. Burial: Kimball Cemetery in Bosque County. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Rosser Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: May be made to Bible Connection, 8224 Ravenswood Road, Granbury, TX 76049 or to Pecan Plantation VFD-EMS, 9518 Monticello, Granbury, TX 76049. Melvin was born in Godley, Texas, on Jan. 16, 1945, the son of Edith Leona Hadley and Modell Robinson. Melvin married Lana Reagan on July 31, 1967, in Cleburne, Texas. He enjoyed successful careers as a rancher, oilman, and entrepreneur, but his passion was making disciples for Jesus Christ. Melvin was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald Robinson; and sister, Flossie Robinson. SURVIVORS: Wife, Lana Robinson; son, Eric Robinson and wife, Kim; grandson, Jeffrey Robinson, all of Granbury; one sister; seven brothers; and many other family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 14, 2019