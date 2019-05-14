Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosser Funeral Home
1664 W Henderson St
Cleburne, TX 76033
(817) 641-4800
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin Ross Robinson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Melvin Ross Robinson Obituary
Melvin Ross Robinson GRANBURY--Melvin Ross Robinson, 74, of Granbury, Texas passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019, at his home. SERVICE: 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Lakeside Baptist Church in Granbury with Dr. Mark Forrest officiating. Burial: Kimball Cemetery in Bosque County. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Rosser Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: May be made to Bible Connection, 8224 Ravenswood Road, Granbury, TX 76049 or to Pecan Plantation VFD-EMS, 9518 Monticello, Granbury, TX 76049. Melvin was born in Godley, Texas, on Jan. 16, 1945, the son of Edith Leona Hadley and Modell Robinson. Melvin married Lana Reagan on July 31, 1967, in Cleburne, Texas. He enjoyed successful careers as a rancher, oilman, and entrepreneur, but his passion was making disciples for Jesus Christ. Melvin was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald Robinson; and sister, Flossie Robinson. SURVIVORS: Wife, Lana Robinson; son, Eric Robinson and wife, Kim; grandson, Jeffrey Robinson, all of Granbury; one sister; seven brothers; and many other family members and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now