1/1
Melzora Webster
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melzora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melzora Webster
August 4, 1939 - November 20, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Melzora "Mel" Yvonne Webster, 81 entered into enteral life Friday, November 20, 2020.
Mel was a devoted full time teacher for 41 years with the FWISD, where she received a national "Teacher of the Year" award, prior to her retirement.
Mel enjoyed participating in the Fannie M. Heath Cultural - Federated Women's Club, where she served as one of the ten original charter members.
Mel was preceded in death by her parents and husband Nathaniel Webster. She is survived by her two sons, Mark Webster (Edna) and Derek Webster of Houston, Texas. The great joy of her life was her grandchildren, Trinity, Kameron, Jordan Webster and Maximus Hunter Webster. She is also survived by her brothers Datcher "Dee" Williams of Denver, Colorado, Truce Williams of Ft. Worth and sisters Faye Barksdale (Maurice) of Arlington, Texas and Helen Smith of San Francisco, California. Additionally she is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. She leaves many wonderful friends and former students who remember her fondly.
The family requests memorial donations in her name to your favorite society or association in lieu of flowers. She will be dearly missed by many!
Visitation: Friday, Nov. 27 from 1-6pm and Saturday, Nov. 28th from 11am - 4pm at Historic Baker Funeral Home. Graveside Service: Monday, Nov. 30th at 11am in Cedar Hill Memorial Park.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Baker Funeral Home - Fort Worth
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Visitation
11:00 - 04:00 PM
Baker Funeral Home - Fort Worth
Send Flowers
NOV
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Cedar Hill Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home - Fort Worth
301 East Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-332-4468
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Baker Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved