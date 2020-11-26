Melzora WebsterAugust 4, 1939 - November 20, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Melzora "Mel" Yvonne Webster, 81 entered into enteral life Friday, November 20, 2020.Mel was a devoted full time teacher for 41 years with the FWISD, where she received a national "Teacher of the Year" award, prior to her retirement.Mel enjoyed participating in the Fannie M. Heath Cultural - Federated Women's Club, where she served as one of the ten original charter members.Mel was preceded in death by her parents and husband Nathaniel Webster. She is survived by her two sons, Mark Webster (Edna) and Derek Webster of Houston, Texas. The great joy of her life was her grandchildren, Trinity, Kameron, Jordan Webster and Maximus Hunter Webster. She is also survived by her brothers Datcher "Dee" Williams of Denver, Colorado, Truce Williams of Ft. Worth and sisters Faye Barksdale (Maurice) of Arlington, Texas and Helen Smith of San Francisco, California. Additionally she is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. She leaves many wonderful friends and former students who remember her fondly.The family requests memorial donations in her name to your favorite society or association in lieu of flowers. She will be dearly missed by many!Visitation: Friday, Nov. 27 from 1-6pm and Saturday, Nov. 28th from 11am - 4pm at Historic Baker Funeral Home. Graveside Service: Monday, Nov. 30th at 11am in Cedar Hill Memorial Park.