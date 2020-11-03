1/1
Mercedes Livesay
1935 - 2020
Mercedes Livesay
December 17, 1935 - October 29, 2020
Granbury, Texas - Mercedes Livesay, 84, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Bridgewater Memory Care in Granbury.
Graveside service: 2p.m. Thursday (arrive no later than 1:45p.m.), November 5, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.
Mercedes was born December 17, 1935, in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sanora, Mexico. One of six children, Mercedes was the second oldest. In 1958, she married Charlie Livesay and raised her six children, while running her own flower business. She loved arranging flowers, sewing, singing karaoke, and spending time with family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two siblings, and her husband, Charlie.
Survivors: Her children, Marco, Henry, Carl, Charles, John, and Victoria. She is further survived by her sisters, Henrietta, Rosie; her brother, Manuel; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery
