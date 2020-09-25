1/1
Merle Dee Bates
1931 - 2020
January 20, 1931 - September 16, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Merle Dee Bates went to be with the Lord Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. Merle went through Heaven's gates hand in hand with his deceased wife, Ruth Jean Bates.
Funeral: 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Greenwood Chapel. Entombment: Greenwood Mausoleum.
Merle was the son of Benjamin Cecil and Bessie Leona Bates born in Keokuk, Iowa on Jan. 20, 1931.
After graduating high school, Merle joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. Eventually, he ventured back to farming in Deep River, Iowa where he met and then married Jean Bates on Jan. 30, 1956.
After a few years farming, they moved to Fort Worth, Texas where Merle was employed by GD/Lockheed Martin until retiring in 1993. Merle and Jean traveled the country together for 21 years after his retirement for leisure and family visits.
Merle was preceded in death by his parents; 11 siblings; and his granddaughter, Michelle Harmon.
Survivors: Sons, Larry Garrett (Karen) and Michael Garrett; siblings, Donnie and Paul Bates; five grandchildren, Lee Garrett (Maggie), LeAnn Nuzum (Frost), Melissa DeeAnn Nelson (Pete), Jason Garrett and Amy Kariotis (Peter); 10 great-grandchildren, Jordan Harmon (Emily), Cody Nuzum (Alex), Storm Nuzum, Colton Nuzum, Kenna Little (Reed), Keeli Harmon, Brooklynn Nelson, Ryder Garrett, Eleni Kariotis and Brinklee Nelson; two great-great-grandchildren, Evelyn Harmon and Parker Nuzum; along with special neighbors, Stanley and Betty Krenek and Mike and Judy Allen.




Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Funeral
02:30 PM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
