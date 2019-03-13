|
|
Merle Ferguson ARLINGTON--Merle Ferguson, 95, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Noon Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Hawkins Cemetery, Arlington, with Jordan Ferguson and Melinda Simmons officiating. Visitation: Visitation with friends and family will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington, 76013. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or to Hearts and Hands Ministry, 1601 N. Davis Drive, Arlington, TX 76012. Merle was born April 26, 1923, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Charles R. and Ola S. Ferguson Busbee. After high school, Merle played with the Fort Worth Symphony. Her husband, Charlie, was in the U.S. Army, and they traveled extensively throughout the world. She worked for 20 years for Miller Insurance as a premium billing administrator. Merle was predeceased by her husband, Charlie; grandaughter, Leah Rukavina; and brothers, Robert Busbee and Norman Busbee. SURVIVORS: Son, David Ferguson and wife, Pati; daughter, Linda Cooper and husband, Gary; grandchildren, Don Cooper, Sherlyn Carter and husband, Duane, Mindy Simmons and husband, Stephen, Melissa Mitchell and husband, Lee, Jordan Ferguson and wife, Kara, and Brian Rukavina; 15 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 13, 2019