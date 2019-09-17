|
Merle M. Blake FORT WORTH -- Merle M. Blake was born on September 10, 1922 in Ravenna, Texas to the late Alexander and Nettie (Taylor) Matlock, she passed away on September 15, 2019 in North Richland Hills, Texas at the age of 97. SERVICE: A visitation will take place from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Williams and Lucas Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at 11:00 A.M., at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Fort Worth. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elvin Ray Blake; son, David Blake; and daughter, Vivian Elaine Blake. SURVIVORS: Merle is survived by her daughter, Shirley Blake Byrne; 5 grandchildren, Michael Glenn, Stephen Glenn, Thomas Glenn, Terry Blake, and Lisa Blake; 7 grandchildren, Valerie, Leslie, Stephen Jr., Ethan, Madison, Devan, and Amanda; 2 great-great-grandchildren, Tinley and Brenton; and two sisters, Vivian Meek and Venita Matlock both of Bonham
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 17, 2019