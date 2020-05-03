Merle T. Basden
Merle T. Basden GRANBURY--Merle T. Basden, 98, of Granbury, Texas, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. Merle was born in Memphis, Tenn. He was a graduate of Union University, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, and the University of North Texas. He served as Minister of Education in four churches in Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Texas, and for 27 years he was the Education Director for the Tarrant Baptist Association, Fort Worth. After his retirement in 1988, he was the Executive Director of the Southern Baptist Religious Education Association for nine years. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Merle was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Orr Basden; his daughter, Sharon Basden Frankenfield; his sister, Ruby Bragg; and his brothers, James Basden and Harold Basden. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his son, Michael Basden; son-in-law, Gary Frankenfield; grandson, Christopher Frankenfield; and several nieces and nephews. MEMORIALS: May be made to the Texas Baptist Hunger Offering, Baptist General Convention of Texas, 7557 Rambler Road, Suite 1100, Dallas, TX 75231-2310.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 3, 2020.
