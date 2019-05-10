Merle Watson Glanton HALTOM CITY -- Merle Watson Glanton, 88, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, after a brief illness. Funeral: 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 3200 Denton Hwy., Haltom City, Texas 76117. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery, 2301 N. Sylvania, Fort Worth, Texas 76111. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Mount Olivet. MEMORIALS: Donations may be made to Haltom City Chapter #92, Order of the Eastern Star 4403 Broadway Ave., Haltom City, Texas 76117 in memory of Merle Watson Glanton. Merle was born October 13, 1930, to J. Roy and Faith Newman Watson in Amarillo, Texas. She graduated from Polytechnic High School in 1949. She was employed by Bell Helicopter for 27 years. After retiring, she taught herself medical coding and worked part-time for two years. She was a Life Member of the Order of Eastern Star with 60 plus years of service where she served as secretary for many years, treasurer for three years, and served as Worthy Matron three times. She was a member of the Spiritual Life Sunday School class at St. Luke United Methodist Church. She volunteered with the Meals on Wheels program at St. Luke UMC. She loved family gatherings and being around her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved people and was always ready to help where she could. Merle was preceded in death by her loving husband of 36 years, Frank E. Glanton; five of her brothers and only sister. SURVIVORS: Children, Sherry Glanton Slaughter, Gary F. Glanton, Susan Gail Abbott, Karen Hill Skoczlas, Kenneth W. Hill, Jr. and wife, Donna, Miller P. Glanton II and wife, Heather; 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.



