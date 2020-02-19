Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Mount Zion Baptist Church
1101 Evans Ave.
Fort Worth, TX
Merlene Wallace Obituary
Merlene Wallace FORT WORTH-Merlene Wallace, 81, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1101 Evans Ave., Fort Worth, Texas. Interment: Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Arlington, Texas. Merlene was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie W. Kindle Sr. and Lee Merious Beaver; brother, Jessie W. Kindle Jr.; son, Antonio C. Wallace. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Terri Lynn Williams; sisters, Gloria J. Schuford of Fort Worth, Texas, and Barbara A. Bonnick of Oklahoma City, Okla.; several nieces and nephews. Detailed obituary available on Neptune Society website. NEPTUNE SOCIETY OF DFW North Richland Hills, 817-838-5100 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obitauries
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 19, 2020
