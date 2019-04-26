Merlinda Lee Allen Chelette ARLINGTON -- Merlinda Lee Allen Chelette was born February 9, 1963, in New Orleans to Dr. and Mrs. Merlin H. Allen. She went to be with her Savior on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, after a valiant seven-year battle with Kidney Cancer. SERVICE: The memorial service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Arlington, Texas, 300 South Center Street at 3 p.m. Visitation with the family will be from 1 to 3 p.m. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, you are asked to make donations in memory of Merlinda to the UT Southwestern Kidney Cancer Program www.utsouthwestern.edu/departments/kidney-cancer/tributes/ or Living Hope Ministries www.livehope.org/donate. All gifts are tax deductible. Merlinda was an exceptional woman and a devoted follower of Jesus. Her love for her Savior and for people was evidenced in the way she conducted her life. She served people wherever she encountered them. From family and friends to strangers, she wanted others to know God's love and care for them. In her over 25 years as a nurse, she worked in Louisiana as an ICU nurse and as an organ procurement coordinator for LOPA. She also worked in Texas as an ICU and ER nurse. Additionally, she served as a Sunday School teacher for 2-3-year olds and was a part of a women's mission group. She tirelessly supported her husband as Executive Director of Living Hope Ministries and eagerly loved the individuals that the ministry reached. Her beauty, elegance, and affable demeanor drew people to her with unbridled affection while her uncompromising belief in God's truth often challenged them to a higher call and a greater good. As she battled with cancer, her efforts became more focused on others in a similar situation. She stated, "I don't want to waste this pain. I want to make a difference for God's glory." Her vast knowledge and experience in medicine made her the perfect patient advocate, often explaining difficult processes and options in ways patients could sense empathy and gain understanding. She also dedicated herself to funding research for kidney cancer, a significantly underfunded field of oncological research. With the help of friends and colleagues, she established the first and now annual Kidney Cancer Gala in Dallas, established the UT Southwestern Kidney Cancer Golf Tournament, and advocated for the establishment of the first Chaplaincy program to assist kidney cancer patients at UTSW. Her efforts raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for research at UT Southwestern Kidney Cancer Program. Merlinda is preceded in death by her father Dr. Merlin H. Allen, grandparents, James and Mary Rose Allen, Marvin Hart, and Anthony and Gladys Barhanovich. SURVIVORS: her husband, Rev. Ricky P. Chelette; mother, Athalie Allen; sister, Lisa Mercante (Anthony); brothers, Glenn Allen (Dawn), Greg (Cathy), Steven (Bridget), Merlin (Amy); numerous nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts and cousins, and great-nephews and nieces.



Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary