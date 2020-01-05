|
Merlyn Sloan FORT WORTH--Merlyn Sloan, 66, of Fort Worth peacefully passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, surrounded by family. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Visitation: Prior to service on Tuesday starting at 12:30 p.m. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Merlyn was a 1972 graduate of Diamond Hill-Jarvis High School, where she met and fell in love with her lifetime sweetheart, Gary. Married in 1974, they had two sons, Chris and Trent, who were her absolute pride and joy. Merlyn worked for Texas Electric until retiring in 2003 to become a full-time family caregiver. She loved to spend time with her aging parents, tell stories, laugh, and host poolside family get-togethers at her home. Above all else, she loved spending time with her grandchildren, who she spoke of constantly. No stranger to hardship, she was kind and selfless yet firm and determined and a great ally in times of need or trouble. Merlyn was preceded in death by her son, Trent, with whom she has been joyously reunited with in Heaven after a 30-year separation and parents, O.D. and Janie Day. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Gary; son, Chris; granddaughter, Kristen; grandson, Damon; sister, Carol (Mark) Woodard; brother, Cloyce (Keri) Day; and several nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 5, 2020