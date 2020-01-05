Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Resources
More Obituaries for Merlyn Sloan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merlyn Sloan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Merlyn Sloan Obituary
Merlyn Sloan FORT WORTH--Merlyn Sloan, 66, of Fort Worth peacefully passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, surrounded by family. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Visitation: Prior to service on Tuesday starting at 12:30 p.m. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Merlyn was a 1972 graduate of Diamond Hill-Jarvis High School, where she met and fell in love with her lifetime sweetheart, Gary. Married in 1974, they had two sons, Chris and Trent, who were her absolute pride and joy. Merlyn worked for Texas Electric until retiring in 2003 to become a full-time family caregiver. She loved to spend time with her aging parents, tell stories, laugh, and host poolside family get-togethers at her home. Above all else, she loved spending time with her grandchildren, who she spoke of constantly. No stranger to hardship, she was kind and selfless yet firm and determined and a great ally in times of need or trouble. Merlyn was preceded in death by her son, Trent, with whom she has been joyously reunited with in Heaven after a 30-year separation and parents, O.D. and Janie Day. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Gary; son, Chris; granddaughter, Kristen; grandson, Damon; sister, Carol (Mark) Woodard; brother, Cloyce (Keri) Day; and several nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Merlyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -