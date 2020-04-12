|
Merriel Aline Davis Tomlin FORT WORTH--Merriel Aline Davis Tomlin, 98, from Fort Worth passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. SERVICE: Due to the current pandemic, services will be held at a later date. Please postpone sending any flowers or cards for a service. Merriel was born in Cloud Chief, Okla., on July 7, 1921, and graduated from Ardmore High School in Oklahoma. She worked as a secretary/cleric for Home Furniture, Acme Fast Freight and Covair at Carswell AFB in Fort Worth. Merriel was a member of the Avenue L Baptist Church in Fort Worth and was passionate about her children and grandchildren. Merriel was preceded in death by her parents, Viola Davis Hall and Ross Davis; brother, Guy Davis; sisters, Ova Mae Wilson and Mary Lou Braton; and daughter, Sharon Marie Hutson. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children, Charles E Tomlin and Ronald Lee Tomlin; grandchildren, Vikki Stewart, Patricia Tomlin, Thomas Tomlin, Angela Wycough, Marcie Steedley, Jennifer Miller, Chaniel Kapavik, and Monty Miller; great-grandchildren, Nichole Ogle, Alyne Granado, James H Wilson, Paige Mcintire, Blake Sorrells, David Steedley, Jerry Williams, David and Jeremy Eaves, Baylie, Kassidy, Aden Kapavik, Tate and Andy Tomlin, Hannah and Riley Mc Carthy, Samantha Motte, and Donavan Miller; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 12, 2020