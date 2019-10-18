Home

Moore Funeral Home
1219 North Davis Drive
Arlington, TX 76012
(817) 275-2711
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Moore Funeral Home
1219 North Davis Drive
Arlington, TX 76012
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Alban's Anglican Church
911 S. Davis
Arlington, TX
Merwin Long Obituary
Merwin "Sam" Long ARLINGTON -- Merwin O. "Sam" Long, Jr., age 85, passed away on October 13, 2019 in Arlington, TX. SERVICES: A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 19 at 10am at Saint Alban's Anglican Church, 911 S. Davis in Arlington. VISITATION will be Friday, October 18 from 5-7pm at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N. Davis in Arlington. Sam was born January 8, 1934 in St. Jo, TX. He graduated from Bowie High School in 1952 and attended Draughon's Business College in Wichita Falls. He then volunteered and joined the Navy rather than be drafted in the Army. He spent four years in the Navy with most of his time being in San Diego and San Francisco. He was aboard the aircraft carrier USS Badoing Straight for the H bomb test in the South Pacific in 1956. Sam met and married his wife, Joan Marie Hart, while they served together in the naval communications headquarters on Treasure Island, CA. Sam was discharged in early 1957 after helping put the ship in moth balls at Bremerton, WA. He worked for Ken Davis Industries in Wichita Falls from 1957-1962. He went into the insurance business in Arlington in 1962 and retired in 2009. His hobbies included golf and duplicate bridge. SURVIVORS are daughters, Ramona Long, Rhonda Rose, Jeannie Hughes; grandchildren, Melissa Rose, Christa Smith, Morgan Kenyon, Stefan Kenyon, Corban Kenyon; great-grandchildren, Zeke and Noelle Smith, Titus and Shiloh Kenyon; and sister, Tomalta Gross. Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Ola Belle Royal and Merwin O. "Slim" Long, Sr.; his wife Joan, who passed away in June 1997 after forty-three years of marriage; his daughter, Rebecca Long; his sister, Judy Heggen, and his brother, John Long.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 18, 2019
