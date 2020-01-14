|
Michael Alan Mills SAGINAW--Michael "Mike" Alan Mills, "Pops," entered the gates of Heaven on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the age of 44. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Thursday in Biggers Funeral Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Biggers Funeral Home. Michael Alan "Mike" Mills was born July 22, 1975, in Helena, Ark. Mike was a man of many trades, professionally many of his adult years were spent working in aviation for Fieldtech Avionics. Although, his passion was fishing and hunting. Mike will be remembered by his infectious smile and caring heart. Many will, remember countless stories of bass fishing, especially of the BIG ONE that didn't make it to the boat or that Monster Buck, that you may find later mounted on the wall of his home. You could always spot him driving around town, his trucks were always recognized by his hunting decals, the size or the loud pipes, he so enjoyed. Mike was proud of his family, especially his two boys, Cody and Colton. He enjoyed life, was a people-pleaser and always wanted everyone to be happy. He loved to make people laugh and celebrate each day. Today, mourn no more and celebrate as he has earned his wings, an angel amongst those who love him. Son, Dad, "Beau Jack," Mikey or whatever name you answered to, "You" will be remembered always and forever in our hearts. Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Deborah Mills; and grandparents, Milton and Louise Mills. SURVIVORS: Wife, Deitra Mills; sons, Cody Mills and wife, Tiana, and Colton Mills, both of Saginaw; stepchildren, Jacinda Black, Clara Black and Randy Black (Bubba); father, David Mills and bonus mother, Jo; sisters, Melissa Fuller and husband, Bo, and Dana Clower; brother, Toby Clower and wife, Kelly; nephews, Rusty Clower and (little) Bo Fuller; nieces, Madison "Madi" Fuller, Hannah Clower and Lilly Clower; grandson, Cooper Alan Mills; in addition to many extended family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 14, 2020