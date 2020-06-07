Michael Alfred Hughes
Michael Alfred Hughes BEDFORD--Michael Hughes, "Gator," beloved husband, father, uncle, brother, pawpaw and friend to many, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Michael was born June 12, 1944, in Las Vegas, N.M. He was one of 16 children, so family was everything to him. You can ask any one of his eight grandchildren that hung the moon to him. Michael retired from General Dynamics/Lockheed Martin after 34 years. After retiring, you could find him umpiring kids sports, golfing, drinking a cold Miller Lite or listening to classic country music. He was a proud Marine and loved this country. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Pending. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Michael Hughes, Alzheimer's Associations https://act.alz.org SURVIVORS: Michael is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara; children, Teresa Hughes, Jeannie Anderson (Kurtis), Tracy Matvichuk (Richard), Justin Hughes (Michelle); grandchildren, Cole, Grant, Dillon, Paige, Drake, Dalton, Austin, and Kimber. We love and miss you!


Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 7, 2020.
