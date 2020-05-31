Michael Allan "Mickey" Shelton WEATHERFORD--Michael Allan "Mickey" Shelton, 77, a faithful servant of his Lord, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at his home. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: will be held at a later date. MEMORIALS: Memorial donations in Michael's name may be made to First Christian Church Children's Choir, 612 Throckmorton, Fort Worth, TX 76102. Michael Allan Shelton was born July 20, 1942, in Greenville, Texas. Michael graduated from the University of Texas with a Bachelor of Architecture in 1966, and the University of California with a Master of Arts in Architecture and Urban Planning in 1975. To name a few of his accomplishments, he worked for the Council of Governments during the construction of DFW Airport, later as the city architect for Richardson, and still later with Jack Irwin in Dallas. In addition, he served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Tunisia, a job he often described as very rewarding. This instilled in him a love of travel, which he and Jan enjoyed. Michael was a devoted Christian dedicated to God and family. He was a man who earned respect from others, a man of integrity, and a gentle man with a servant's heart. As a member of First Christian Church of Fort Worth, evidence of Michael's labor of love for God's Church and their building of worship can be seen in the remodeled staff offices and restrooms, the building of a theater, and the Community Eye Clinic. For years, he assisted his wife, Jan, with the Children's Music ministry. Michael was a wonderful husband, proud father and grandfather, fun-loving brother-in-law, and loyal friend who will be dearly missed. Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Agnes Lawhon; and stepfather, Ray Lawhon. SURVIVORS: He leaves behind his loving wife of 25 years, Jan; sons, David Shelton, Gabriel Shelton and wife, Rosanna; grandchildren, Sophia and Max Shelton; and numerous cousins and friends.