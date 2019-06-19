Michael Andrew Vinson MILLSAP-Michael Andrew Vinson's work was completed on Friday, June 14, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Friday June 21, 2019, in Shannon Rose Hill Cemetery Fort Worth, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the in his name. Michael graduated in 1956 from Polytechnic High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Judith Melinda Bauer, in 1958. They were married for 58 wonderful years until her death in 2016. Shortly after they were married, Michael was drafted in the Army where he was proud to serve his country. Michael opened his own construction business after the army. His company, M.A. Vinson Construction, worked on so many North Texas treasures. Whether you have ever flown out of DFW Airport, taken a walk in the area's many parks, gone swimming or fished in the area's lakes, played golf at the beautiful Colonial or enjoyed the amazing Fort Worth Zoo, you have experienced a part of Michael's legacy of workmanship and beauty. His legacy will stand the test of time. His legacy will be forever remembered by his children, grandchildren, and the people that enjoy the beautiful places he built. There is nothing he couldn't do. SURVIVORS: His strong work ethic and love of building has passed on to his children, Tadd Andrew Vinson, Elizabeth Michele Burg, Susan Paige Vinson, and Mitzi Melinda James. He was also an incredible grandfather to his grandchildren, Lauren Elizabeth Vinson, Jack Michael Burg, Michael Andrew James, Brendan Michael James, and Callan Andrew James. He will forever love his sister, Patricia Bledsoe (passed); his brother and best friend, Edward Vinson; and his sister, Betty McBryde.



