Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel and Cemetery
7301 East Lancaster
Fort Worth, TX 76112
(817) 451-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Vinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Andrew Vinson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael Andrew Vinson Obituary
Michael Andrew Vinson MILLSAP-Michael Andrew Vinson's work was completed on Friday, June 14, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Friday June 21, 2019, in Shannon Rose Hill Cemetery Fort Worth, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the in his name. Michael graduated in 1956 from Polytechnic High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Judith Melinda Bauer, in 1958. They were married for 58 wonderful years until her death in 2016. Shortly after they were married, Michael was drafted in the Army where he was proud to serve his country. Michael opened his own construction business after the army. His company, M.A. Vinson Construction, worked on so many North Texas treasures. Whether you have ever flown out of DFW Airport, taken a walk in the area's many parks, gone swimming or fished in the area's lakes, played golf at the beautiful Colonial or enjoyed the amazing Fort Worth Zoo, you have experienced a part of Michael's legacy of workmanship and beauty. His legacy will stand the test of time. His legacy will be forever remembered by his children, grandchildren, and the people that enjoy the beautiful places he built. There is nothing he couldn't do. SURVIVORS: His strong work ethic and love of building has passed on to his children, Tadd Andrew Vinson, Elizabeth Michele Burg, Susan Paige Vinson, and Mitzi Melinda James. He was also an incredible grandfather to his grandchildren, Lauren Elizabeth Vinson, Jack Michael Burg, Michael Andrew James, Brendan Michael James, and Callan Andrew James. He will forever love his sister, Patricia Bledsoe (passed); his brother and best friend, Edward Vinson; and his sister, Betty McBryde.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now