Michael Barclay
April 18, 1951 - November 8, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Michael Leo Barclay passed away Nov. 8, 2020, after a brief illness in his home with his wife by his side.
Due to the pandemic, there will be a private burial and a celebration of his life at a later date.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
.
Mike was born April 18, 1951, in New Orleans, La. He graduated from Paschal High School in 1969 and received a mechanical engineering degree from UTA. He was employed at Howell Instruments as a field engineer with territories including Europe, Canada and South America. His career later took him to Lockheed Martin where he worked on the F-35 program with assignments in Italy and many adventures with his Lockheed family. Mike retired in 2016.
Mike enjoyed being with his family above all and his hobbies included target shooting, working in the yard and simply walking in his neighborhood. He spent many hours with the homeowner's association as Property Manager. Mike was the most kind and patient soul who was loved and respected by his family, friends and co-workers. Mike was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louise Penn and Joseph Long.
Survivors: Wife, Hope; son, Nick Barclay; brother, Larry Barclay and wife, Karen; and a large extended family.