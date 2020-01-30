|
Michael "Alex" Bush FORT WORTH -- Michael "Alex" Bush passed away on January 25, 2020 at a local hospital in Fort Worth, Texas. PRIVATE MEMORIALS: The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Tarrant MHMR Foundation. He was born in Fort Worth on October 12, 1995. Alex attended All Saints Episcopal School from first grade through his Senior year, and graduated in May 2014. He was involved in many activities, including piano, choir, drama, and cross-country track and he always made excellent grades. He enrolled in SMU in August 2014, and graduated with honors in December 2017 with a Bachelor's degree in Environmental Science. Alex was an enthusiastic Boy Scout. He started with Cub Scouts in first grade and earned his Eagle in November 2011. Along the way, he earned 37 merit badges, spent 195 nights camping, hiked 214 miles, and donated 90 service hours. He attended Twin Arrows youth leadership training in 2008, then returned to serve on staff for the next three years. He then attended Aquatic School, an intensive leadership development training camp, and served on staff for the next four years. He attended all three of the Boy Scout High Adventure bases: Philmont, Ookpik (winter camping), and Sea Base. He has been honored by the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Military Order of World Wars for his outstanding citizenship. SURVIVORS: Parents, Michael and Belinda Bush and many other family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 30, 2020