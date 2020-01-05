|
Michael Byron Patrick WEATHERFORD--Michael Byron Patrick, 79, of Weatherford passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, Jan. 2, 2020, at his home. SERVICE: A memorial service celebrating his life will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Central Christian Church, 1602 S. Main St., in Weatherford. Michael was born July 23, 1940, in Weatherford, Texas, to Byron and Vera Patrick. He retired from Lockheed Martin after a successful career as a programmer. Michael later earned his Master's in Divinity in Theology. He pastored Woodson Christian Church for 21 years. Michael was a 40-year member of Central Christian Church in Weatherford. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his sister, Blanche Rucker.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 5, 2020