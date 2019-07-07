|
|
Michael Christopher Murphy ARLINGTON--Michael Christopher Murphy, 51, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Fort Worth. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 3 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Michael was born Dec. 29, 1967, in Arlington to John Murphy and Bernice Kaye Murphy. He was raised in Arlington and graduated from Duff Elementary, Bailey Junior High and Arlington High School in 1986. He earned two degrees from the University of Texas at Austin in finance and marketing. Michael worked as a landlord and day trader. SURVIVORS: Father, John Murphy; brother, Pat Murphy and wife, Angie; sister, Sharon Whittington; uncle and aunt, Jerry and Kathy Murphy; nieces, Whitney, Brooke and Megan; and cousins, Susan Gardella and Paul Murphy.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 7, 2019