Michael Christopher Sanders
Michael Christopher Sanders FORT WORTH--Michael C. Sanders, 61, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, at home with his family. Michael was born July 4, 1959, in Fort Worth. Michael served in the United States Air Force from 1979 to 1983. He worked as an accountant for over 30 years in various industries. Michael enjoyed writing songs and playing his guitar and the occasional game of golf. He was a very generous soul, going out of his way for his family and friends when they were in need. He had a unique and charming sense of humor, always trying to lighten difficult situations. Michael was passionately devoted to his wife and daughter, spending countless hours entertaining his daughter. Memories of Michael will be sincerely cherished by those he loved and who loved him. Michael was preceded in death by his father and mother, Pete and Muriel McKenzie; sister, Sheryl Goss; and brother, Mark Sanders. SURVIVORS: Loving wife of 19 years, Christina Sanders; daughter, Elena Grace Sanders; nieces, Cynthia Goss Young and Wendy Vaughn; nephews, TJ Goss and Mark Pierce; and cousins, family and friends.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 27, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

