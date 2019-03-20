|
Michael David Baca CORINTH--Michael David Baca, 49, an IT technician, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, at home in Corinth, Texas. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Dalton & Son Funeral Home in Lewisville, Texas. He was born Oct. 28, 1969, in Burke County, N.C., to Aaron and Susan Baca. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Ali; son, Michael; son and daughter-in-law, Colton and Madison Moats; sister, Chris Baca Jones; brothers, Keith and Kenny; father, Frank.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 20, 2019