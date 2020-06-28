Michael Don Gaston COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO.--Mike Gaston of Colorado Springs, Colo., devoted husband, father and friend, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, after a lengthy cancer battle. Mike was born to M.D. and Louise Gaston in Oak Cliff, Texas, long before it became a fashionable neighborhood of Dallas. He graduated from Sunset High School (Dallas) and earned a BBA in Economics from University of Texas at Arlington. He was a prolific businessman having founded six companies and serving in executive positions on three publicly owned NYSE companies. Mike was an enthusiastic pilot who earned the FAA Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award for 50 years of flying. He flew over 50 aircraft types and was an airshow demonstration pilot. He flew charitable missions for Wounded Warriors under the Veterans Airlift Command. He was a member of Commemorative Air Force, Ancient Order of Quiet Birdmen, and other aviation related organizations. He served as a board member of the UTA School of Business. He was also on the board of the International Franchise Association, the National Association of Realtors, Fort Worth Aviation Heritage Association and a member of Colorado Thirty Group. He was a member of the Kissing Camels Golf Club and a former member for many years of Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth and Ridglea Country Club, Fort Worth. SURVIVORS: Mike is survived by his wife, Susan Jacobson Gaston; brother, Larry (Brenda); children, Lisa, Todd (Pam), Amy Sublette (Chris); 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded by both his parents and a daughter, Michelle. He remained a passionate Texan, even though he occasionally lived elsewhere, despite his best efforts. He would remind everyone that a positive mental attitude does not cost any more than a crappy one. It is one of life's best bargains. MEMORIAL: Plans are pending.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 28, 2020.