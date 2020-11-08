I already miss you so very much, Mike. Sending love, prayers and blessings to your family and many other friends who will also miss your big heart and personality. You always made a positive difference in my family’s life, and we were not ready to say goodbye. Thank you for all the happiness you brought through the years. #BestNeighborEverAward was our running joke, but it was not really a joke. You win, my friend, both the kingdom of heaven and best neighbor award. Until we meet again...

Leslie Howell Ygay

Friend