Michael Dwayne Myers
1956 - 2020
January 20, 1956 - November 3, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Michael Dwayne Myers passed away on November 3, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas at the age of 64.
A celebration of life will be held at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 10 at Ridglea Country Club, 3700 Bernie Anderson Ave, Ft. Worth, TX 76116.
Mike was born in Fort Worth, TX on January 20, 1956. He graduated from Western Hills High School and Texas Christian University. He retired after working at Lockheed Martin for 35 years.
Mike was loved by many for his goofy sense of humor and ability to make anyone feel welcome. You could always count on this man to be on your side, a constant friend who was always there to defend you. In retirement, if Mike wasn't in the sand on the golf course, he could be found in the sand on the beach. Playing golf and enjoying the beach were his favorite pastimes.
Mike was preceded in death by his mother Shirlyn Ann Myers Ford and his father Charles Drennan Myers.
Mike is survived by his two daughters who he adored, Maurie Holster (Kolby) & Meagan Kelly,(Michael), their mother Konnie Myers, and his two grandchildren who he could always get a giggle out of—Lillian & Grady Holster. He is also survived by his aunt Karen Suratt and cousin Jay Suratt and a host of extended family and treasured friends.
In Lieu of Flowers donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children.



In Lieu of Flowers donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Celebration of Life
03:30 PM
Ridglea Country Club
November 7, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
November 7, 2020
I already miss you so very much, Mike. Sending love, prayers and blessings to your family and many other friends who will also miss your big heart and personality. You always made a positive difference in my family’s life, and we were not ready to say goodbye. Thank you for all the happiness you brought through the years. #BestNeighborEverAward was our running joke, but it was not really a joke. You win, my friend, both the kingdom of heaven and best neighbor award. Until we meet again...
Leslie Howell Ygay
Friend
November 7, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Steve Heinen
Friend
November 6, 2020
Great times at work and on the golf course. Will miss you buddy!
Dale Vinson
Friend
