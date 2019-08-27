|
Michael E. Knight ARLINGTON - Michael E. Knight "Papaw" October 3, 1948 - August 16, 2019. Mike passed peacefully at home with Jesus, his loving wife, and daughter by his side on August 16, 2019, after his courageous battle with cancer, at the age of 70 "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith" - 2 Timothy 4. SERVICE: We invite you to join us for the celebration of Mike's life on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Park Springs Bible Church. Address: 5515 Park Springs Blvd., Arlington, Texas 76017. As this is a celebration to remember him, we ask that everyone please wear Hawaiian themed clothing. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice of Texas at www.chot.org or 6100 Western Place Ste. 105, Ft. Worth, TX. 76107, in Michael Knight's name. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.lonestarcremation.com Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Knight. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Georgianne Knight; his father, Edgar Knight of Ogden, Utah; his daughter and son in law, Amy and Billy Havard of Arlington; step-son, Bruce Delano of Oklahoma City, Okla.; his 2 grandchildren, Cody and Kori; his 2 fur babies, Pixie and Bentley, along with many friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 27, 2019