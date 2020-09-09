1/1
Michael Edward Hukill
August 26, 1951 - August 12, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Mike Hukill, 68, of Fort Worth, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Wed, Aug. 12th, 2020. He passed peacefully after being admitted to the hospital for health complications, days before. He worked 30+ years in the Aerospace industry, highly respected for his work-ethic, dedication and leadership. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed playing horseshoes and dominoes, hunting and fishing, the great outdoors – camping and hiking. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Alta Hukill, along with his sister, Janet Summerville. He passed, three days shy of celebrating 39 years of marriage with his loving wife, Lesa Hukill. He was a caring father to children, Jason Hukill, Michelle Sisco and son in-law, Trevor Sisco. Mike also left behind three grandchildren, Melody, Dylan and Mikey. Memorial service will be held in celebration of Mike's life on Sunday, September 13th, 2020. The service will take place at the Fort Worth Japanese Gardens, 11 am.


Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Fort Worth Japanese Gardens
