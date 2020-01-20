|
Michael Edward Middleton GARLAND--Michael Edward Middleton, 64, of Garland, Texas, was born Sept. 3, 1955, to James Harvis Middleton Jr. and Doris Middleton in Anchorage, Alaska, and passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Richardson, Texas. FUNERAL: A funeral service honoring Michael will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Williams Memorial Chapel, with an interment following the service in Garland Memorial Park. The family will accept visitors an hour prior to the service on Monday. Michael was an avid lover of classic cars and car shows like Autorama; classic rock; antiquing with his loving wife, Donna; going to watch drag racing; watching movies; and going to the gun range. Michael was preceded in death by his father, James Harvis Middleton Jr. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Donna Middleton of Garland; sons, Brian Middleton and wife, Kimberly, of Fort Worth, Stephen Hickman; mother, Doris Middleton of Abilene; sisters, Susan Guedin and husband, Tim, of Corpus Christi, Lisa Middleton of Abilene; brother, Gary Middleton and wife, Shannon, of Austin; granddaughters, Mia Hernandez of Woodsboro, Madeline Middleton of Fort Worth; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 20, 2020