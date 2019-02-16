Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Vahrenkamp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Eugene Vahrenkamp

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael Eugene Vahrenkamp Obituary
Michael Eugene Vahrenkamp FORT WORTH--Michael "Mike" Eugene Vahrenkamp, 68, entered into eternal peace with his Heavenly Father on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. SERVICE: 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, at University Christian Church, 2720 S University Drive, Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: The Saving Hope Foundation at https://saving-hope.org/donate/. Mike was born Sept. 16, 1950, in Waco, Texas, to Louise and Will R. Vahrenkamp. He graduated from Paschal High School in 1968 where he was a proud Paschal Panther quarterback. Mike attended Baylor University on an academic and athletic scholarship where he played football and graduated in 1972 with a Bachelor's of Business Administration. He was married to Carol Claire Shelton of Marlin, Texas, on Aug. 19, 1972. Mike was an oilman who loved to hunt, fish, play golf, work in his yard and was a true craftsman working with his hands. He loved vacationing at Disney World and Seaside, Fla., each summer with his family. He was a member of University Christian Church. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Louise and Will R. Vahrenkamp, and sister-in-law, Anna Vahrenkamp. SURVIVORS: Wife of 46 years, Claire Vahrenkamp; children, Justin Vahrenkamp and wife, Tiffany, Leah Vahrenkamp and fiance, Randy Brown, Jacqueline Vahrenkamp Copeland and husband, Reid; grandchildren, Madeleine Vahrenkamp, Hadley Vahrenkamp; grandson due this July; siblings, William "Bill" Vahrenkamp and wife, Cathy, and Lloyd Vahrenkamp. Mike also leaves behind nephews, Billy, Chad, Josh and Russell Vahrenkamp; as well as a great-nephew, great-nieces, many relatives, and a host of dear friends that he has always held close to his heart.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.