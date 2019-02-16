Michael Eugene Vahrenkamp FORT WORTH--Michael "Mike" Eugene Vahrenkamp, 68, entered into eternal peace with his Heavenly Father on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. SERVICE: 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, at University Christian Church, 2720 S University Drive, Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: The Saving Hope Foundation at https://saving-hope.org/donate/. Mike was born Sept. 16, 1950, in Waco, Texas, to Louise and Will R. Vahrenkamp. He graduated from Paschal High School in 1968 where he was a proud Paschal Panther quarterback. Mike attended Baylor University on an academic and athletic scholarship where he played football and graduated in 1972 with a Bachelor's of Business Administration. He was married to Carol Claire Shelton of Marlin, Texas, on Aug. 19, 1972. Mike was an oilman who loved to hunt, fish, play golf, work in his yard and was a true craftsman working with his hands. He loved vacationing at Disney World and Seaside, Fla., each summer with his family. He was a member of University Christian Church. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Louise and Will R. Vahrenkamp, and sister-in-law, Anna Vahrenkamp. SURVIVORS: Wife of 46 years, Claire Vahrenkamp; children, Justin Vahrenkamp and wife, Tiffany, Leah Vahrenkamp and fiance, Randy Brown, Jacqueline Vahrenkamp Copeland and husband, Reid; grandchildren, Madeleine Vahrenkamp, Hadley Vahrenkamp; grandson due this July; siblings, William "Bill" Vahrenkamp and wife, Cathy, and Lloyd Vahrenkamp. Mike also leaves behind nephews, Billy, Chad, Josh and Russell Vahrenkamp; as well as a great-nephew, great-nieces, many relatives, and a host of dear friends that he has always held close to his heart.



Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 16, 2019