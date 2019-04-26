Michael Fields SAGINAW -- Michael Donald Scott Fields, died April 20, 2019 from complications due to heart failure. He was 76 years old. Mr. Fields was born in San Antonio, Texas in 1942, the son of Mrs. Juanette Hobbs Fields and Mr. Luke Fields. He grew up in Atwater, Calif. Michael served his country and was an honored veteran of the United States Air Force. Most recently, Mr. Fields was a resident of Saginaw, Texas. Before his retirement, he worked at Heath and Company in Calif., Fla., and Texas. He also worked at Ad Art in Flower Mound, Texas. Mr. Fields was preceded in death by his first wife, Lois Sveum Fields, and by his second wife, Penny Ann Fields. SURVIVORS: his three daughters, Colleen Barnett of Euless; Kathleen Hill of Fort Worth; and Emily Fields of Mansfield, and by his son, Daniel Fields of Simi Valley, Calif., as well as his two stepdaughters, Brandi and Lisa. Michael was the beloved grandfather to eleven grandchildren. Mr. Fields is also survived by his two sisters, Mrs. Jill Fields Morgan of La Canada, Calif., and by Mrs. Kerry Fields Wolf of Austin.



