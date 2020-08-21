Michael Frank

Michael "Mike" Frank STEPHENVILLE -- Michael "Mike" Frank, age 71, died Monday, August 17, 2020 in Fort Worth. SERVICE: Masonic graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 22 at Indian Creek Cemetery, in Erath County. Services are under direction of Stephenville Funeral Home. Mike was born on April 19, 1949, in Fort Worth to Wayne Frank and Jean Elizabeth Parker Frank He grew up in Southlake, and graduated from Carroll High School in 1967. He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps, and belonged to Saint John's Masonic Lodge #51 in McKinney. He worked for over 30 years as a switching tech for Southwestern Bell. Mike loved fishing and especially dove hunting with family, fish frys and making venison jerky. SURVIVORS: Mike is survived by his father and step-mother, Wayne and Charlene Frank; son, Todd and wife Abby Frank; grandchildren, Connor, Payton, and Ashton Jane Frank; brothers, Nick and wife Kathy Frank, and Kurt Frank; sisters, Susan Hays and Sandra Kay Rogers; and an uncle and aunt, Jack and Cheryl Parker. Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Jean. The Frank family wishes expressions of sympathy be made in the form of donations to the Erath County Humane Society, P. O. Box 2006, Stephenville, Texas 76401.