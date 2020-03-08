Home

Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Michael Glenn Moritz Obituary
Michael Glenn Moritz ARLINGTON--Michael Glenn Moritz, 56, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, after a valiant battle with a lengthy illness. SERVICES: In lieu of services, Mike's family will celebrate his life privately To extend condolences, visit www.wadefamilyfuneralhome.com. MEMORIALS: If desired, contributions in Mike's name may be made to the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association. Mike was born Aug. 3, 1963, in South Bend, Ind., grew up in Arlington, Texas, and was a graduate of UT Arlington and SMU. He was accomplished in the field of finance and investments, taught at TCU and achieved a childhood dream of becoming a TV meteorologist. Mike will be missed as deeply as he was loved. SURVIVORS: Parents, Charles and Verna Moritz; brothers, Chuck, Greg (Gayle); sisters, Marilyn Tarr (Dave) and Michelle; six nieces.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 8, 2020
