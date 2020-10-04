1/
Michael Grad
1940 - 2020
Michael Grad
March 13, 1940 - September 30, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Michael Henry Grad was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He leaves behind his wife Jance Grad, two daughters, Wendy Kisner and Stacey Grad, four stepchildren, three grandchildren, Amanda Ladinsky, Jacob Ladinsky, Heidi Ross, six stepgrandchildren, and four stepgreat-grandchildren. The family requests donations to be made to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org or MDAnderson.org; gifts in memory of Mike Grad in lieu of flowers.


Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
