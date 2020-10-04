Michael Grad
March 13, 1940 - September 30, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Michael Henry Grad was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He leaves behind his wife Jance Grad, two daughters, Wendy Kisner and Stacey Grad, four stepchildren, three grandchildren, Amanda Ladinsky, Jacob Ladinsky, Heidi Ross, six stepgrandchildren, and four stepgreat-grandchildren. The family requests donations to be made to the American Cancer Society
at cancer.org
or MDAnderson.org
; gifts in memory of Mike Grad in lieu of flowers.