Michael H. "Mike" Stone

Michael H. "Mike" Stone Obituary
Michael H. Stone AJIJIC, MEX. -- Michael H. "Mike" Stone passed away on October 25, 2019, at home in Ajijic, Mexico. Stone, a Michigan native was 80 years old. SERVICE: A private Celebration of Life will be held December 8, 2019. MEMORIALS: Those who wish to honor Mike may consider a donation to Meals on Wheels of Tarrant Co., Girls Inc. of Tarrant County, SafeHaven or a . SURVIVORS: His wife, Ellen Ray; his children, Lori Stone DePole and husband, Ray; Allison Stone and grandson, Davis Stone Covington; Ellen's children, Matthew Ray and wife, Leslie, their children, Oliver and Arden; Kristen and Cyrill Kellerhals and daughter, Caroline Marie Janek; Mike's brother, Larry Stone and wife, Paula, along with their children and grandchildren, many friends and former colleagues.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 10, 2019
