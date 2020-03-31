|
Michael James Amos FORT WORTH--Michael James Amos, a loving and devoted husband, brother, uncle and friend, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at his home in Fort Worth. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: A celebration of Mike's life will be held at a later date. MEMORIALS: May be made to the . Born April 29, 1955, Mike was a lifelong resident of Fort Worth and an Arlington Heights High School graduate. He went on to receive his bachelor's degree from Texas Wesleyan University in Fort Worth. Mike was active in baseball and track. SURVIVORS: Mike is survived by his wife of 42 years, Judy; sister, Teri Steelman and her husband, Ron; brothers, Steve and wife, Sharon, Pat and wife, Nancy, Danny and wife, Jana, Christopher and wife, Gail, Pete and wife, Betsy; sister-in-law, Claudia Turner and husband, Michael. He also leaves many nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved and adored. He also leaves many dear friends from the AHHS class of 1973. The family wishes to thank all his medical professionals throughout the years.
