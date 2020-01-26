Home

Michael James Briggs

Michael James Briggs Obituary
Michael James Briggs DALLAS--Michael James Briggs was born Oct. 3, 1955, in Kaufman, Texas, to James and Barbara Briggs. He passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Dallas, Texas. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Church of The Incarnation, 3966 McKinney Ave., Dallas, Texas, USA. Michael graduated from Kaufman High School in 1974. He attended TCU in Fort Worth and graduated in 1978. He was a CPA and worked at the family's business, Mitchell Welding Supply. He was an active member of Church of the Incarnation in Dallas, Texas. Michael was committed to charity throughout his life, and the main achievement was founding a maternity hospital in rural Tanzania, Africa. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his sons, Benjamin and Mitchell Briggs; many cousins in Kaufman, Texas; and his loving partner, Joseph Maldonado.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 26, 2020
