Michael James Kiro
1941 - 2020
March 31, 1941 - September 26, 2020
Grapevine, Texas - Michael James Kiro passed away peacefully on September 26, 2020 surrounded by his Family and Loved ones. Michael was born March 31, 1941 to Stella M & Michael Kiro in Hartford, Connecticut. He was an Avid Classic Car Collector, and had the best of the best always. He leaves behind three children: Kimberly Ann Thompson, Laurie Lynn Wilson and Michael James Kiro, Jr., 5 Grandchildren: Alexis Thomas, Sage, Faith, Kendall and Kason Kiro, and his Life Partner: Pat Wiseman. Mickey, you will be deeply missed by every one of us!! Until We Meet Again, We Love You.


Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Metrocrest Funeral Home
