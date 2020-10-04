Michael James Kiro

March 31, 1941 - September 26, 2020

Grapevine, Texas - Michael James Kiro passed away peacefully on September 26, 2020 surrounded by his Family and Loved ones. Michael was born March 31, 1941 to Stella M & Michael Kiro in Hartford, Connecticut. He was an Avid Classic Car Collector, and had the best of the best always. He leaves behind three children: Kimberly Ann Thompson, Laurie Lynn Wilson and Michael James Kiro, Jr., 5 Grandchildren: Alexis Thomas, Sage, Faith, Kendall and Kason Kiro, and his Life Partner: Pat Wiseman. Mickey, you will be deeply missed by every one of us!! Until We Meet Again, We Love You.





