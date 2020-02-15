|
Michael Jansen Mann ARLINGTON--Michael Jansen Mann, 41, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please send donations to www.teamrwb.org. Michael was born Jan. 4, 1979, in Brunswick, Ga., to Joseph and Faye Kitchens Mann. He graduated from Texas Tech University. Michael served in the U.S. Marine Corps during OEF. He was a member of Trinity UMC and worked as the manager of a GameStop. Michael was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Mann; and nephew, Jared Mann. SURVIVORS: Wife of 12 years, Pamela Stage Mann; son, Daniel Mann; mother, Faye Nell Mann; brother, Marc Mann (Hope); sister-in-law, Sherry Thaxton (James); in-laws, Dan and Susan Stage; and many nephews and nieces.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 15, 2020