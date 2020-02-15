Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Mann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Jansen Mann


1979 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Jansen Mann Obituary
Michael Jansen Mann ARLINGTON--Michael Jansen Mann, 41, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please send donations to www.teamrwb.org. Michael was born Jan. 4, 1979, in Brunswick, Ga., to Joseph and Faye Kitchens Mann. He graduated from Texas Tech University. Michael served in the U.S. Marine Corps during OEF. He was a member of Trinity UMC and worked as the manager of a GameStop. Michael was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Mann; and nephew, Jared Mann. SURVIVORS: Wife of 12 years, Pamela Stage Mann; son, Daniel Mann; mother, Faye Nell Mann; brother, Marc Mann (Hope); sister-in-law, Sherry Thaxton (James); in-laws, Dan and Susan Stage; and many nephews and nieces.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -