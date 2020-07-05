1/1
Michael Joseph Motte ARLINGTON--Michael Joseph Motte, 63, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Carrollton, Texas. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Northwest Church of Christ, 505 Milby Road, Arlington. Interment: Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson, Okla. Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11, prior to the service at the church. Michael was born Dec. 4, 1956, in Augsburg, Germany, to Joseph Blaise and Mary Motte. He was raised in Okmulgee, Okla. Michael served in the U.S. Army and received the National Defense Service Medal and an Associate Degree of Applied Sciences in Electronic Engineering Technology from the National Institute of Technology's Education Center. He worked at GuideIT as an IT specialist until his death. A resident of Arlington, Texas, he was a member of Northwest Church of Christ. Michael was preceded in death by his parents; son, Derrick Motte; and sisters, Linda Washington and Mary Elizabeth Motte. SURVIVORS: Wife, Shirley Motte; sons, DeLantay Motte and wife, Amanda, and Toron Motte, all of Washington, D.C.; daughters, Takeisha Fifer of Little Rock, Ark., and Tamara Patrick and husband, Eric, of Maumelle, Ark.; brothers, Jerry Motte and wife, Vickie, of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Richard Motte and wife, Janet, of Forney, Texas; sister, Nita Motte of Oklahoma City, Okla.; and eight grandchildren.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 5, 2020.
