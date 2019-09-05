|
Michael Kevin Riccubuono FORT WORTH--Michael Kevin Riccubuono, 56, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: will be at the residence of Michael and Keri. Michael was born Dec. 26, 1962, in Fort Worth, Texas. He was a man larger than life. Michael was blessed beyond measure and touched so many lives with his unending generosity and compassion. He lived life fearlessly and loved unconditionally. Michael had such a huge heart and was always "ALL IN"! He was a successful entrepreneur who inspired dreams in others. Everything he touched turned to gold. Michael was a passionate, avid golfer who loved life, family and friends. He will be dearly missed by ALL. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Carol Annette Bryant and Theodore Florian Riccubuono; and his sister, Nicole Michelle Skrezec. SURVIVORS: Partner in life, Keri Ann Leischner; daughter, Seiya Fiury Maiko and her partner, James William Acosta Jr., and their child, Artemis Nova Acosta, of Arlington, Texas; son, Michael Cameron Riccubuono of Bedford, Texas; brother, Christopher Daniel Skrezec and wife, Marti, of Fort Worth, Texas; and brother, Daniel Allen Skrezec and wife, Christine, of Michigan.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 5, 2019