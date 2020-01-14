|
Michael L. "Mike" Simmons FORT WORTH--Michael L. "Mike" Simmons passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Fort Worth, surrounded by his loving family. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in the Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Private. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Live Oak Room at Greenwood. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Association of Former Students at Texas A&M University, www.aggienetwork.com. Mike was born in San Antonio on March 20, 1949, to Malcolm and Naomi Stroud Simmons. He grew up in Fort Worth with his parents and a house full of sisters, whom he loved dearly. Mike graduated from Arlington Heights High School in 1967 where he played basketball. His passion for the sport continued into college and he played for OU and Texas A&M. He graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Animal Science from Texas A&M in 1972. In 1971, Mike married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Sheila Dillard. They were blessed with two wonderful children, T.C. and Rhea Ann. In 1982, Mike and Sheila bought Everhardt Antennas-Marvel Communications, and they spent most of their time growing the business into what it is today. Mike accredited their success to their loyal employees, whom he cherished. He was truly larger than life and he lived it to the fullest. In his free time, Mike loved to fish, haul his kids to rodeos, spend time with his grandkids and support them at their sporting events. He was a loving father, husband, son, brother, "Unc," "PePaw," and friend to everyone. Mike was preceded in death by his mother and father. SURVIVORS: Mike is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sheila; son, Tyler "T.C." Simmons and wife, Mandi; daughter, Rhea Ann Bolton and husband, Shane; grandchildren, Curtis, Rabe, Fallon and Ty; sisters, Judy Kirkpatrick, Kitty Blackwell and Dale, Marcie Cummings and Johnny Steele, Barbara Derrick and Dick; sister-in-law, Cindy Henson and Tony; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Our family would like to thank Community Hospice for their loving care and support during his final days.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 14, 2020