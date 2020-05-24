Michael Lee Anderton FORT WORTH--Michael Lee Anderton, 64, of Fort Worth passed away after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at Laurel Land Memorial, Fort Worth. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing is encouraged and seating will be limited to 50 people in the chapel. Thank you for your understanding. The service will be live streamed on the Laurel Land Fort Worth Facebook Page. Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at Laurel Land Funeral Home, Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Michael was born Feb. 13, 1956, in Fort Worth to his parents, Jesse and Margaret Anderton. Mike's sense of humor and exuberant personality lit up the room. He had a selfless heart and was always ready to lend a hand to his family and friends. The memories we share fill our hearts with peace and laughter. He will be missed immeasurably by all who knew him. Michael was preceded in death by his father, Jesse Anderton. SURVIVORS: Michael is survived by his wife, Yvonne Anderton; mother, Margaret Anderton; sister, Shari Whitmire; children, Ben (Dessa) Anderton, Sarah (Ryan) Swinford, and Jake (Meghan) Anderton; stepsons, Shane (Betty) and Shawn McConnaughay; grandchildren, Cole, Brinley, Avery, and Troy Anderton, Sadie, Easton, Everett, and Elliott Swinford, Julian McConnaughay and Mariana Garcia; niece, Kindall (Justin) Freeman and their sons, Weston and Colton Freeman.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 24, 2020.