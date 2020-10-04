1/1
September 21, 2020
Arlington, Texas - Michael Lee Dailey, 79, of Arlington, Texas passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. Michael was born at Barksdale AFB, La. to Aubrey Lee Dailey and Amanda Marguerit (Rodgers). Michael lost his mom when he was two and went to live with his maternal grandmother, Dora Effie Rodgers and uncles Joe & David Rodgers in Grand Prairie, Texas. He was a graduate of Grand Prairie High School, class of 1959. He also attended Wayland Baptist College, Plainview, North Texas University of Denton, University of Maryland Berlin Germany, University of Texas Arlington. He holds a Bachelor and 2 Master Degrees in Library Science and the other in Language Studies. Michael served his country serving two separate terms in the US Army. The second term he went to study Russian at the school of language Presidio Monterey, Ca. then on to Berlin Germany to serve in the Military Intelligence Program. As a civilian he taught school in Georgia for a short time then moving to Dallas to work as a computer programmer for the city of Dallas where he retired. In his retirement many considered him a philanthropist, giving his time and money. He volunteered at DFW Airport in the ambassador program. In his free time he translated Russian and German books to English. He leaves behind a sister, Linda Beth Shaw (Dailey); 3 half brothers, Dale, Donald and Tommy Dailey of Arkansas; along with a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be held October 17, 2020 at 2pm at Old Arlington Cemetery, 801 S. Mary St. Arlington, TX. Service will be casual please bring a chair if you need one so we can social distance.


Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 4, 2020.
