Michael Leslie Seiler BROCK -- Michael Leslie Seiler, 56, a longtime resident of Brock, passed away at home Wednesday, September 11, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 6 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2019 at Billy Bob's Texas, 2520 Rodeo Plaza, Fort Worth, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request that donations be made to Lone Star Bulldog Rescue at www.dfwbulldogrescue.org Michael was born March 8, 1963 in Ft. Worth to Michael and Beverly Seiler. He graduated from L.D. Bell in 1981 and worked as a Master Electrician with General Motors for 28 years. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. SURVIVORS: Wife, Amber Seiler; daughters, Raegan and Bailey; granddaughters, Zayleigh, Tinsleigh, and Bentleigh; father, Michael Seiler and wife, Karen; mother, Beverly Hobbs; brothers, Rusty Seiler and wife, Carrie, Shawn Seiler and wife, Misty; mother-in-law, Shellie Tidwell and father-in-law, Dale Tidwell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 21, 2019