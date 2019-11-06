|
Michael M. Austin FORT WORTH-Michael Melvin Austin took his final step into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: His life will be celebrated at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at River Oaks United Methodist Church, 4800 Ohio Garden Road, where Mike was an active member. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to River Oaks United Methodist Church or a . Mike was born in Saginaw, Mich., on Dec. 18, 1942, to parents, Melvin Earl and Lena Inez Austin. He graduated from Arthur Hill High School and proudly served his country in the Vietnam War. Mike was an avid golfer, had two holes in one, and won several tournaments. He excelled in bowling, played baseball in his youth, and remained a baseball fan for the rest of his life. He loved to play bridge and eat at the Golden Corral. Mike was a loving, generous person who was always looking to help anyone in need. He extended that generosity even in death by willing his body to medical science. Mike moved from Michigan to Florida and finally to Texas where he helped manage an RV park with his wife, June, who predeceased him in 2010. He was also predeceased by his parents, two sisters and one brother. SURVIVORS: Sister, Jane Bender of Saginaw, Mich.; stepdaughter, Laurice Reeves and husband, Richard; companion, Marcene Wadsworth; and many extended family members and friends. Mike is now free from the ravages of Alzheimer's disease, and we know he is with God enjoying Blue Bell Ice Cream and Reeses Peanut Butter Cups.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 6, 2019