Michael McHam FORT WORTH -- Michael William McHam, a former Paint and Body owner and Appraiser, life-long resident of Fort Worth, Texas, born in Hurst, Texas October 14, 1965 died unexpectedly on March 2, 2019 at the age of 53. MEMORIAL: on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Azle Deer Cove, 101 S. Pearson Lane, Azle, Texas. Michael, a God fearing man, was a loving father and a good man to his family and friends. He enjoyed hunting and fishing especially teaching his granddaughter Serenity to fish, traveled to Rome, Paris and Germany to visit his son when he was overseas. He was a professional fisherman and regularly competed in tournaments as it was a true passion along with hunting with his children. SURVIVORS: Michael is survived by his Son, Joshua McHam and Daughter, Nacole Hale from his first marriage to Tracy B. Aguilar. His father, William McHam, his mother, Angela McHam, his brother, Tracy McHam and his sister, Liz Hard. His grandchildren, Serenity and Grace McHam; his son-in-law Joseph Hale and daughter-in-law Catherine McHam. Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He will be deeply missed by family, friends and those that knew him.

